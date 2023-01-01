$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie
147,027KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10379664
- Stock #: 238324A
- VIN: 1D3HV13T39J534172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,027 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 147,027 kms. Stock number 238324A is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
