2009 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 0 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10379664

10379664 Stock #: 238324A

238324A VIN: 1D3HV13T39J534172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,027 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.