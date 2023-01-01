Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

147,027 KM

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

147,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10379664
  • Stock #: 238324A
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T39J534172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,027 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 147,027 kms. Stock number 238324A is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

