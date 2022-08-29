Menu
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

376,633 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" SLT

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

376,633KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9112114
  • Stock #: 0339
  • VIN: 1D3HV18P19S733646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 376,633 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 DODGE RAM 1500 4.7L V8 4WD376,633 KM$3500.00+gstStock # 0339ACTIVE STATUSNO ACCIDENTSRADIO DOESN'T WORKNEEDS A/C ACTUATORFEATURES: POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TINTED GLASSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YhMWzN71NZMaRbDUW8CyVnqo5IItCs3KWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.ca/Call or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Cloth Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

