2009 Ford E-Series

$6,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 7 , 1 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10540068

10540068 Stock #: 82861

82861 VIN: 1FTNE24W89DA30483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # 82861

Mileage 287,160 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.