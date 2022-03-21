Menu
2009 Ford Escape

287,706 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

XLT

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

287,706KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745872
  • Stock #: 0318
  • VIN: 1FMCU03739KC29442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 287,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 FORD ESCAPE XLT 2.5L 4cyl. FWD 287,706 KM$4000.00+gstStock # 0318ACTIVE STATUS NO ACCIDENTSTWO KEY FOBSFEATURES : BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM, TINTED GLASS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=62wafFFDEYxNN3i7MAQoMWwvq04QkgvUWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook (403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

