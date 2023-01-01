$13,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-770-9294
2009 Ford F-150
2009 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
Auto House
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
403-770-9294
$13,988
+ taxes & licensing
268,217KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10135524
- Stock #: A71533
- VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA71533
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 268,217 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Tow Hooks,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Aluminum Wheels,Conventional Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Jacksonport
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5