2009 Ford F-150

268,217 KM

Details Features

$13,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-770-9294

FX4

Location

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

268,217KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10135524
  • Stock #: A71533
  • VIN: 1FTPW14VX9FA71533

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 268,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Tow Hooks,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Aluminum Wheels,Conventional Spare Tire,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,Power Mirror(s),Privacy ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

2019 Honda Odyssey E...
 76,254 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
 268,217 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 148,454 KM
$7,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-XXXX

403-770-9294

