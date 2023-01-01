2009 Ford F-150

$3,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 2 , 7 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10229678

10229678 Stock #: 74661

74661 VIN: 1FTPW14V89KA45424

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 74661

Mileage 272,775 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.