2009 Ford F-150

241,803 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat

2009 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

241,803KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8582627
  Stock #: 36944
  VIN: 1FTPW14V69FA43888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 36944
  • Mileage 241,803 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 17.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36944 - LOT #: 559 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ODOMETER IN MILES: THIS VEHICLE'S ODOMETER READING IS IN MILES AND NOT KILOMETERS. - *ENGINE NOISE* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

