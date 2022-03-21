2009 Ford F-150

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 8 2 , 4 9 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8687435

8687435 Stock #: 39210

39210 VIN: 1FTPW14V89FB07218

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 39210

Mileage 282,492 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.