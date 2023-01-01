2009 Ford F-150

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 3 2 1 , 0 2 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547948

9547948 Stock #: 59135

59135 VIN: 1FTPW14V89FB33205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59135

Mileage 321,023 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.