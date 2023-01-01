Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-350

325,390 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-350

2009 Ford F-350

SD XL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-350

SD XL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9792289
  2. 9792289
  3. 9792289
  4. 9792289
  5. 9792289
  6. 9792289
  7. 9792289
  8. 9792289
  9. 9792289
  10. 9792289
  11. 9792289
  12. 9792289
  13. 9792289
  14. 9792289
  15. 9792289
  16. 9792289
  17. 9792289
  18. 9792289
  19. 9792289
  20. 9792289
  21. 9792289
  22. 9792289
  23. 9792289
  24. 9792289
  25. 9792289
  26. 9792289
  27. 9792289
  28. 9792289
  29. 9792289
  30. 9792289
  31. 9792289
  32. 9792289
  33. 9792289
  34. 9792289
  35. 9792289
  36. 9792289
  37. 9792289
  38. 9792289
  39. 9792289
  40. 9792289
  41. 9792289
  42. 9792289
  43. 9792289
  44. 9792289
  45. 9792289
  46. 9792289
  47. 9792289
  48. 9792289
  49. 9792289
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
325,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9792289
  • Stock #: 59143
  • VIN: 1FTWW31529EA41492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59143
  • Mileage 325,390 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 8.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59143 - LOT #: 231FL - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2014 Chevrolet G4500...
 94,549 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet G4500...
 101,850 KM
$30,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge Limited
 240,923 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory