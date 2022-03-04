Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford Flex

306,014 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Flex

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Flex

limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8630909
  2. 8630909
  3. 8630909
  4. 8630909
  5. 8630909
  6. 8630909
  7. 8630909
  8. 8630909
  9. 8630909
  10. 8630909
  11. 8630909
  12. 8630909
  13. 8630909
  14. 8630909
  15. 8630909
  16. 8630909
  17. 8630909
  18. 8630909
  19. 8630909
  20. 8630909
  21. 8630909
  22. 8630909
  23. 8630909
  24. 8630909
  25. 8630909
  26. 8630909
  27. 8630909
  28. 8630909
  29. 8630909
  30. 8630909
  31. 8630909
  32. 8630909
  33. 8630909
  34. 8630909
  35. 8630909
  36. 8630909
  37. 8630909
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

306,014KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630909
  • Stock #: 38347
  • VIN: 2FMEK63CX9BA18974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38347
  • Mileage 306,014 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38347 - LOT #: 586 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Harley-Davidson...
 1,168 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 140,020 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota 4Runner ...
 356,943 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory