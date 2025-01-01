$1,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Ford Fusion
2009 Ford Fusion
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$1,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
234,993KM
VIN 3FAHP08179R202302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 70000
- Mileage 234,993 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 70000
Lot #: 559
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
*RADIO INOPERABLE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
