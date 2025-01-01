Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 70000 <br/>Lot #: 559 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/> *RADIO INOPERABLE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Ford Fusion

234,993 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Fusion

12476599

2009 Ford Fusion

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
234,993KM
VIN 3FAHP08179R202302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 70000
  • Mileage 234,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2009 Ford Fusion