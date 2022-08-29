Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Acadia

255,295 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Acadia

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9210145
  2. 9210145
  3. 9210145
  4. 9210145
  5. 9210145
  6. 9210145
  7. 9210145
  8. 9210145
  9. 9210145
  10. 9210145
  11. 9210145
  12. 9210145
  13. 9210145
  14. 9210145
  15. 9210145
  16. 9210145
  17. 9210145
  18. 9210145
  19. 9210145
  20. 9210145
  21. 9210145
  22. 9210145
  23. 9210145
  24. 9210145
  25. 9210145
  26. 9210145
  27. 9210145
  28. 9210145
  29. 9210145
  30. 9210145
  31. 9210145
  32. 9210145
  33. 9210145
  34. 9210145
  35. 9210145
  36. 9210145
  37. 9210145
  38. 9210145
  39. 9210145
  40. 9210145
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

255,295KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9210145
  • Stock #: 51111
  • VIN: 1GKEV13D59J163217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51111
  • Mileage 255,295 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51111 - LOT #: 597DT - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Generac MLT6SMD...
 5,645 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang GT...
 85,185 KM
$24,300 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 103,942 KM
$13,300 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory