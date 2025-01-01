$16,990+ GST
2009 Harley-Davidson Softail
FXCWC ROCKER-C
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$16,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Stock # 025297
- Mileage 4,156 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Harley-Davidson FXCWC Rocker-C – ONLY 4,156 KMS | Like New | Loaded with Upgrades!
This 2009 Harley-Davidson FXCWC Rocker-C is an absolute gem – a rare find with just 4,156 original kilometers and in like-new condition. This bike was a special order from Kane’s Harley-Davidson, tastefully customized with premium upgrades while retaining all the original stock parts. It’s the perfect blend of factory craftsmanship and aftermarket performance enhancements.
Key Features & Upgrades:
Willy G Chrome Accessories – Signature HD custom look
Screamin’ Eagle Stage 2 Tuner & High-Flow Air Breather – For improved throttle response and horsepower
Vance & Hines Short Shot Pipes – Unmistakable sound and performance
Custom Seat & Chrome Detailing – Eye-catching styling
240mm Rear Tire – Iconic Rocker-C stance
All Original Stock Parts Included – Easily return to OEM if desired
Showroom Quality – Garage-kept, never dropped, meticulously maintained
This Rocker-C wasn’t just built—it was curated. With ultra-low kilometers, top-shelf upgrades, and impeccable care, this Harley is for the collector or rider who demands the best.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Warranty
Mechanical
