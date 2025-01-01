Menu
2009 Harley-Davidson FXCWC Rocker-C – ONLY 4,156 KMS | Like New | Loaded with Upgrades!

This 2009 Harley-Davidson FXCWC Rocker-C is an absolute gem – a rare find with just 4,156 original kilometers and in like-new condition. This bike was a special order from Kane's Harley-Davidson, tastefully customized with premium upgrades while retaining all the original stock parts. It's the perfect blend of factory craftsmanship and aftermarket performance enhancements.

Key Features & Upgrades:
Willy G Chrome Accessories – Signature HD custom look
Screamin' Eagle Stage 2 Tuner & High-Flow Air Breather – For improved throttle response and horsepower
Vance & Hines Short Shot Pipes – Unmistakable sound and performance
Custom Seat & Chrome Detailing – Eye-catching styling
240mm Rear Tire – Iconic Rocker-C stance
All Original Stock Parts Included – Easily return to OEM if desired
Showroom Quality – Garage-kept, never dropped, meticulously maintained

 

This Rocker-C wasn't just built—it was curated. With ultra-low kilometers, top-shelf upgrades, and impeccable care, this Harley is for the collector or rider who demands the best.

2009 Harley-Davidson Softail

4,156 KM

2009 Harley-Davidson Softail

FXCWC ROCKER-C

2009 Harley-Davidson Softail

FXCWC ROCKER-C

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
4,156KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Stock # 025297
  • Mileage 4,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Mechanical

Push Button Start

2009 Harley-Davidson Softail