2009 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 2 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8936305

8936305 Stock #: 43883

43883 VIN: 2HGFA16209H025352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 43883

Mileage 183,226 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.