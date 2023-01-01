Menu
2009 Honda Civic

295,405 KM

Details Description

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

295,405KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9799933
  • Stock #: 64085
  • VIN: 2HGFA15659H006252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64085
  • Mileage 295,405 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 64085 - LOT #: 654 - RESERVE PRICE: $3,200 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Infiniti QX50
49,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Gradall XL4100 ...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Durango SLT
 235,572 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

