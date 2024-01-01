Menu
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2009 HYUNDAI SANTA FE 3.3L V6 4WD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>224,506 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$3800.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0545</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;><a style=color: #1155cc; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V8ZhmVfJv2f69mEW/0kLMC2hHbuDaRK0 target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id%3DV8ZhmVfJv2f69mEW/0kLMC2hHbuDaRK0&source=gmail&ust=1730415413319000&usg=AOvVaw1BGk69ItgLUImTONBz1Vgv>https://vhr.carfax.ca/<wbr />?id=V8ZhmVfJv2f69mEW/<wbr />0kLMC2hHbuDaRK0</a></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/&source=gmail&ust=1730415413319000&usg=AOvVaw0BWZfQV8BjUiD1w2qI5-U4>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div><p><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;> </span></p></div></div></div></div></div>

224,506 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
224,506KM
Good Condition
VIN 5NMSG13E19H236333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 HYUNDAI SANTA FE 3.3L V6 4WD 224,506 KM$3800.00+gstStock #0545Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=V8ZhmVfJv2f69mEW/0kLMC2hHbuDaRK0Website: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

