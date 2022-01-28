Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

184,477 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8157763
  2. 8157763
  3. 8157763
  4. 8157763
  5. 8157763
  6. 8157763
  7. 8157763
  8. 8157763
  9. 8157763
  10. 8157763
  11. 8157763
  12. 8157763
  13. 8157763
  14. 8157763
  15. 8157763
  16. 8157763
  17. 8157763
  18. 8157763
  19. 8157763
  20. 8157763
  21. 8157763
  22. 8157763
  23. 8157763
  24. 8157763
  25. 8157763
  26. 8157763
  27. 8157763
  28. 8157763
  29. 8157763
  30. 8157763
  31. 8157763
  32. 8157763
  33. 8157763
  34. 8157763
  35. 8157763
  36. 8157763
  37. 8157763
  38. 8157763
  39. 8157763
  40. 8157763
Contact Seller

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

184,477KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8157763
  • Stock #: 29134
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E79H293350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 29134
  • Mileage 184,477 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 29134 - LOT #: 602 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2005 Mercedes-Benz C...
 118,419 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus IS 250
 199,220 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 210,915 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory