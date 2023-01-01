Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

151,077 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

GL

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,077KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9479643
  • Stock #: 42652A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe GL. Its transmission and Gas V6 2.7L/165 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Santa Fe features the following options: Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround, Warning lights-inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt, Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC), Tinted glass, Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock, Shift interlock system, Seatback pockets, Roof rack side rails, Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows, and Roof mounted micro antenna. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

