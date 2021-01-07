Menu
2009 Hyundai Sonata

118,199 KM

Details Description Features

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

587-429-8743

GL | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Airdrie

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

587-429-8743

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

118,199KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6605660
  Stock #: GT0114
  VIN: 5NPET46C09H420993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT0114
  • Mileage 118,199 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 11-4 

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Discount Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers

