Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Infiniti FX35

237,109 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Infiniti FX35

2009 Infiniti FX35

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Infiniti FX35

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9210139
  2. 9210139
  3. 9210139
  4. 9210139
  5. 9210139
  6. 9210139
  7. 9210139
  8. 9210139
  9. 9210139
  10. 9210139
  11. 9210139
  12. 9210139
  13. 9210139
  14. 9210139
  15. 9210139
  16. 9210139
  17. 9210139
  18. 9210139
  19. 9210139
  20. 9210139
  21. 9210139
  22. 9210139
  23. 9210139
  24. 9210139
  25. 9210139
  26. 9210139
  27. 9210139
  28. 9210139
  29. 9210139
  30. 9210139
  31. 9210139
  32. 9210139
  33. 9210139
  34. 9210139
  35. 9210139
Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

237,109KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9210139
  • Stock #: 51076
  • VIN: JNRAS18W39M155306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51076
  • Mileage 237,109 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51076 - LOT #: 510 - RESERVE PRICE: $7,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Generac MLT6SMD...
 5,645 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang GT...
 85,185 KM
$24,300 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 103,942 KM
$13,300 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory