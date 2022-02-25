2009 Infiniti FX50 S

$10,500 + taxes & licensing 2 5 7 , 3 2 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8435385

8435385 Stock #: 34417

34417 VIN: JNRBS18W29M200255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34417

Mileage 257,328 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.