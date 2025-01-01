$CALL+ GST
2009 International WORKSTAR
7500
2009 International WORKSTAR
7500
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ GST
Used
CALL
VIN 1HTWNAAT99J092133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 27.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85576
Lot #: 395
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
True Mileage Unknown: The accuracy of this vehicle's odometer reading cannot be verified and the current odometer reading is not believed to be correct.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
*TOW - ENGINE REQUIRES MAJOR REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
