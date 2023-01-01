Menu
Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

226,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226622
  • Stock #: J23017B
  • VIN: 1J8FF57B89D244622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 226,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2009 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This SUV has 226,500 kms. Stock number J23017B is silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

