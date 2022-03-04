2009 Jeep Compass

$2,000 + taxes & licensing 2 2 5 , 2 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547011

8547011 Stock #: 36663

36663 VIN: 1J4FF47B39D221650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36663

Mileage 225,237 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.