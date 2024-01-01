Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38512
Lot #: S002R
Reserve Price: $3,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHASAUST REQUIRES REPAIR *
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2009 Kawasaki ZX1000E9F NINJA ZX10R

13,999 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2009 Kawasaki ZX1000E9F NINJA ZX10R

11963520

2009 Kawasaki ZX1000E9F NINJA ZX10R

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,999KM
VIN JKAZXCE149A024258

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 38512
  • Mileage 13,999 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38512
Lot #: S002R
Reserve Price: $3,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHASAUST REQUIRES REPAIR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Kawasaki ZX1000E9F NINJA ZX10R