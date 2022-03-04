Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Kia Borrego

184,418 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Kia Borrego

2009 Kia Borrego

ex

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Kia Borrego

ex

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8606315
  2. 8606315
  3. 8606315
  4. 8606315
  5. 8606315
  6. 8606315
  7. 8606315
  8. 8606315
  9. 8606315
  10. 8606315
  11. 8606315
  12. 8606315
  13. 8606315
  14. 8606315
  15. 8606315
  16. 8606315
  17. 8606315
  18. 8606315
  19. 8606315
  20. 8606315
  21. 8606315
  22. 8606315
  23. 8606315
  24. 8606315
  25. 8606315
  26. 8606315
  27. 8606315
  28. 8606315
  29. 8606315
  30. 8606315
  31. 8606315
  32. 8606315
  33. 8606315
  34. 8606315
  35. 8606315
  36. 8606315
  37. 8606315
  38. 8606315
  39. 8606315
  40. 8606315
  41. 8606315
  42. 8606315
  43. 8606315
  44. 8606315
  45. 8606315
  46. 8606315
  47. 8606315
  48. 8606315
  49. 8606315
  50. 8606315
Contact Seller

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

184,418KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8606315
  • Stock #: 37151
  • VIN: KNDJH741295029993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37151
  • Mileage 184,418 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 24.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 37151 - LOT #: 603 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Saturn Vue
227,923 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Ford Escape XLT
 240,983 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Liberty No...
 235,588 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory