2009 Mazda MAZDA3

178,789 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

GX

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

178,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6098820
  • Stock #: 0093
  • VIN: JM1BK34F791219869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,789 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mazda 3 GX Sport 2.3L FWD MANUAL 

178,789 KM

$4000.00

Stock # 0093
Active Status

 Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VzFsKMlntdMU33AcmYFotCstVxV%2bvrEH

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details

(403) 612-8289

(403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

