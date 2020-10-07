2009 Mazda MAZDA3

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.