2009 Mazda MAZDA5
4dr Wgn Auto GS
Location
5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
222,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10373310
- Stock #: 0450
- VIN: JM1CR293490341278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 222,662 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
