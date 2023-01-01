Menu
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

222,662 KM

Details

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

4dr Wgn Auto GS

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

222,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373310
  • Stock #: 0450
  • VIN: JM1CR293490341278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 222,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 MAZDA 5 2.3L 4cyl. FWD222,662 KM$4500.00+gstStock #0450ACTIVE STATUSNEW : OIL CHANGE, CONTROL ARM [FRT LH], DRIVE BELT, BRAKE PADS & ROTORS [FRT], WHEEL BEARING [FRT], STRUT X2 [FRT]  FEATURES: POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKSVehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aNKDgJuSdfgdFl%2FjLwlWnodm%2B7xj3G6jWebsite: https://www.jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403) 248-4881 ( Business line ) 8AM-5PM(403) 971-9713 ( Cell - text )

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

