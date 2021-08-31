Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

95,180 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

C63 AMG Sport Sedan

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

95,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7899123
  Stock #: AA0494
  VIN: WDDGF77X59F335117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2009 Mercedes C63 AMG P30 Package fully loaded with Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Navigation, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated/Leather/Bucket Recaro Style Seats, Alcantara Steering Wheel w/ Paddle Shifters, Cruise Control, Power Windows/Mirrors, 3M Protection, Ceramic Coating, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Genuine wood trim
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

