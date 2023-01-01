2009 Mercedes-Benz C320S

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 3 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10539129

10539129 Stock #: GT637

GT637 VIN: WDDEJ86X99A022873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # GT637

Mileage 133,330 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.