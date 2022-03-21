Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

124,703 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML320

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8692376
  2. 8692376
  3. 8692376
  4. 8692376
  5. 8692376
  6. 8692376
  7. 8692376
  8. 8692376
  9. 8692376
  10. 8692376
  11. 8692376
  12. 8692376
  13. 8692376
  14. 8692376
  15. 8692376
  16. 8692376
  17. 8692376
  18. 8692376
  19. 8692376
  20. 8692376
  21. 8692376
  22. 8692376
  23. 8692376
  24. 8692376
  25. 8692376
  26. 8692376
  27. 8692376
  28. 8692376
  29. 8692376
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

124,703KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8692376
  • Stock #: 39257
  • VIN: 4JGBB25E29A479835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39257
  • Mileage 124,703 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 14.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39257 - LOT #: 654 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - MECHANICAL PROBLEMS: THIS VEHICLE HAS NON-SPECIFIC MECHANICAL PROBLEMS. - **POWER STEERING FLUID LEAKING**DIESEL** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Keystone IMPACT...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Corve...
 3,321 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Ford Mustang Base
 203,590 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory