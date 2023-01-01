Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

295,013 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

3.0L BlueTEC

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

295,013KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9466986
  • Stock #: 42680B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42680B
  • Mileage 295,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2009 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 3.0L BlueTEC. Its Automatic transmission and Diesel V6 3.0L/182 engine will keep you going. This Mercedes-Benz M-Class comes equipped with these options: Tire pressure loss warning system, Tinted glass, THERMATIC automatic climate control, Split-folding rear seats, SmartKey w/panic button, SIRIUS satellite radio, Roof rails, Rain-sensing intermittent heated windshield wiper system, Pwr windows w/express up/down, and Pwr tilt/sliding glass sunroof. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Climate Control
A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

