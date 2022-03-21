$15,988+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
S 450 4MATIC NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5
189,677KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8698877
- Stock #: 263898
- VIN: WDDNF84X79A263898
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 189,677 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 MERCEDES BENZ S450 WITH 189,677 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, RADIO, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS AND SIDE MIRRORS AND MUCH MORE!
10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5