$3,950+ tax & licensing
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$3,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
231,446KM
VIN JA3AU86W69U602313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 40909
- Mileage 231,446 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 22.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40909
Lot #: 775
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
*EXTRA TIRES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer