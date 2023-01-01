2009 Nissan Rogue

$5,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 2 , 7 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10553772

10553772 Stock #: 83026

83026 VIN: JN8AS58T59W051650

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 83026

Mileage 182,761 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.