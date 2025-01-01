Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 97513 <br/>Lot #: 868 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2009 Nissan Rogue

256,832 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
13189250

2009 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13189250
  2. 13189250
  3. 13189250
  4. 13189250
  5. 13189250
  6. 13189250
  7. 13189250
  8. 13189250
  9. 13189250
  10. 13189250
  11. 13189250
  12. 13189250
  13. 13189250
  14. 13189250
  15. 13189250
  16. 13189250
  17. 13189250
  18. 13189250
  19. 13189250
  20. 13189250
  21. 13189250
  22. 13189250
  23. 13189250
  24. 13189250
  25. 13189250
  26. 13189250
  27. 13189250
  28. 13189250
  29. 13189250
  30. 13189250
  31. 13189250
  32. 13189250
  33. 13189250
  34. 13189250
  35. 13189250
  36. 13189250
  37. 13189250
  38. 13189250
  39. 13189250
  40. 13189250
  41. 13189250
  42. 13189250
  43. 13189250
  44. 13189250
  45. 13189250
  46. 13189250
  47. 13189250
  48. 13189250
  49. 13189250
  50. 13189250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
256,832KM
VIN JN8AS58T19W042184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97513
  • Mileage 256,832 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday November 25.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 97513
Lot #: 868
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2024 Honda XR150 LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Honda XR150 LE 611 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Jeep Cherokee 80TH ANNV 72,105 KM $23,000 + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sportage EX 105,700 KM $17,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2009 Nissan Rogue