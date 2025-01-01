Menu
2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

93,402 KM

Details Description Features

$7,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT SE-R| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12431437

2009 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT SE-R| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,402KM
VIN 3N1BB61E29L622084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 93,402 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Rear window defroster w/timer
dual cup holders
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Vehicle security system
Rear Parcel Shelf
Overhead map light
Front/rear passenger assist grips
Driver/front passenger door map pockets
Floor & trunk carpeting
Daytime illumination
Integrated overhead CD storage
Air conditioning w/in-cabin micro filter
Oversize illuminated glovebox w/lock
1 DIN size utility box w/lid
Console bin spot light
Pwr trunk release/manual fuel door release

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
Independent strut front suspension
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes
Electronically controlled drive-by-wire throttle
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Battery saver timing device
Exhaust finisher

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Emergency inside trunk release
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door guard beams
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Anti-lock braking system w/electronic brake force distribution
Active adjustable front head restraints
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones
Child seat anchorages in rear outboard seating positions (LATCH)
Dual-stage driver/front passenger airbags w/occupant classification sensor
Front seatbelt pretensioners w/adjustable upper anchorages & load limiters
3-point ELR driver seat belt
3-point ALR/ELR seat belts for passenger seating positions
Passenger Window Lockout
Roof mounted curtain air bags for outboard positions

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-color door handles
Green tinted glass
Rear decklid spoiler
Driving Lights
Body color bumpers
Sport grille
Body color pwr mirrors

Seating

Fixed rear bench seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed roof antenna

Additional Features

Oil pressure
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
Sunglass storage
Front center console w/armrest
Side sill spoilers
Front seatback net pockets
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Sport cloth door trim
Fuel consumption gauge
2.5L DOHC 16-valve SMPI I4 engine
Sport tuned springs
P225/45VR17 all-season tires
Unique front/rear sport fascias
SE-R badging
Drilled aluminum pedal pads
safety reverse
hood deformation point
Dashboard storage location w/lid
Instrumentation -inc: outside temp gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch auto up/down
acceleration/deceleration G-meter
Sport appearance headlights & taillights
Sport meter set

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$7,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2009 Nissan Sentra