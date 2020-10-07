Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Versa

180,209 KM

Details Description Features

$2,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$2,700

+ taxes & licensing

180,209KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6127236
  • Stock #: 0097
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E39L373310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,209 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Versa S 1.8L FWD Hatchback

180,209 KM

$2700.00

Stock # 0097
Active Status

 Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WP2l2w7MOPkySeBkV99I%2F%2B56Wm3fiVXa

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details

(403) 612-8289

(403) 248-4881

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,504 KM
$2,400 + tax & lic
2005 Mazda MAZDA3 i
 116,206 KM
$2,300 + tax & lic
1998 GMC Jimmy SLS
 247,821 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory