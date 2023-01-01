2009 Pontiac G5

$1,400 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10013298

10013298 Stock #: 68891

68891 VIN: 1G2AS55H497294053

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 68891

Mileage 169,034 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.