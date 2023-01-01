Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Pontiac G5

169,034 KM

Details Description

$1,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G5

2009 Pontiac G5

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac G5

SE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10013298
  2. 10013298
  3. 10013298
  4. 10013298
  5. 10013298
  6. 10013298
  7. 10013298
  8. 10013298
  9. 10013298
  10. 10013298
  11. 10013298
  12. 10013298
  13. 10013298
  14. 10013298
  15. 10013298
  16. 10013298
  17. 10013298
  18. 10013298
  19. 10013298
  20. 10013298
  21. 10013298
  22. 10013298
  23. 10013298
  24. 10013298
  25. 10013298
  26. 10013298
Contact Seller

$1,400

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
169,034KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10013298
  • Stock #: 68891
  • VIN: 1G2AS55H497294053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 68891
  • Mileage 169,034 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 6.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 68891 - LOT #: 607 - RESERVE PRICE: $1,400 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 305,067 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2001 Chrysler Intrep...
 195,323 KM
$1,450 + tax & lic
2009 R-Vision Trail ...
 999,999 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory