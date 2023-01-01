2009 Pontiac Vibe

$4,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 9 , 5 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10358196

10358196 Stock #: 78110

78110 VIN: 5Y2SP67039Z435729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 78110

Mileage 179,538 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.