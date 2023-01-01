Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Subaru Forester

999,999 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Subaru Forester

XT Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10482237
  2. 10482237
  3. 10482237
  4. 10482237
  5. 10482237
  6. 10482237
  7. 10482237
  8. 10482237
  9. 10482237
  10. 10482237
  11. 10482237
  12. 10482237
  13. 10482237
  14. 10482237
  15. 10482237
  16. 10482237
  17. 10482237
  18. 10482237
  19. 10482237
  20. 10482237
  21. 10482237
  22. 10482237
  23. 10482237
  24. 10482237
  25. 10482237
  26. 10482237
  27. 10482237
  28. 10482237
  29. 10482237
  30. 10482237
  31. 10482237
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
999,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482237
  • Stock #: 81469
  • VIN: JF2SH66619H776640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81469
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 81469 - LOT #: 406X - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - *TOW - NON RUNNER* - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 98,755 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Focus ZXW ...
 999,999 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 SD
 126,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory