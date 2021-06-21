Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

110,691 KM

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2.5i 5-door

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

110,691KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,691 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i Sport Package! This Hatchback features Remote Start, Heated Seats/Mirrors, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
rear window defogger
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Front air dam
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

