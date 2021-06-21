2009 Subaru Impreza

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 6 9 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7442597

7442597 Stock #: AA0424

AA0424 VIN: JF1GH62699G805193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,691 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Column Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Windows rear window defogger Additional Features Locking Differential Cargo Area Cover Front air dam Front side airbag Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Electronic Brake Assistance Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

