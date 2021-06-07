2009 Subaru Outback

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 4 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

7265738

AA0406

4S4BP85C294325840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,400 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Column tilt steering Rear Wiper Automatic Headlights Interval wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Windows rear window defogger DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Locking Differential Subwoofer Cargo Area Cover SPLASH GUARDS Front air dam Skid plate Leather Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Second Row Folding Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Heated Exterior Mirror Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Cargo Area Tiedowns Load Bearing Exterior Rack Vehicle Stability Control System Towing Preparation Package 4WD/AWD Manual Sunroof Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

