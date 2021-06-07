Menu
2009 Subaru Outback

222,400 KM

$5,995

2009 Subaru Outback

2009 Subaru Outback

3.0R Limited

3.0R Limited

3.0R Limited

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

222,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7265738
  Stock #: AA0406
  VIN: 4S4BP85C294325840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2009 Subaru Outback 3.0R Limited! This AWD wagon features Leather Interior, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Locking Differential
Subwoofer
Cargo Area Cover
SPLASH GUARDS
Front air dam
Skid plate
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

