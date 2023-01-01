2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 1 , 1 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10615668

10615668 Stock #: 84666

84666 VIN: JTEBU11F29K067055

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 84666

Mileage 401,171 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.