2009 Toyota Matrix

$2,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 5 , 5 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10335249

10335249 Stock #: 77059

77059 VIN: 2T1GE40E49C001030

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 77059

Mileage 285,571 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.