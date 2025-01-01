Menu
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2009 Toyota Matrix

181,540 KM

$9,988

+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Man FWD| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12529741

2009 Toyota Matrix

4dr Wgn Man FWD| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,540KM
VIN 2T1KU40E79C093747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 093747
  • Mileage 181,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers

Interior

Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Remote fuel lid release
Assist grips
accessory pwr outlet
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Fabric headliner
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Cargo area tie down rings

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CARGO LAMP
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured bumpers
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Folding pwr heated mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: MP3/WMA capability

Seating

Driver seat back pocket

Suspension

coil springs

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
Warnings-inc: low fuel
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
oil & washer fluid
Tinted high solar energy-absorbing window glass
water & outside temp
Purse hanger
Independent MacPherson front gas strut suspension w/coil springs
Roof mounted antenna-inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring
16 steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Front reclining bucket seats-inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Optitron instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat-inc: fold-down seat back
audio aux input jack

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2014 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4DR V6 SR5 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 4DR V6 SR5 198,095 KM $28,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn Crew| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 161,387 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED! 157,039 KM $13,988 + tax & lic

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$9,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2009 Toyota Matrix