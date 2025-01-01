Menu
<p>Introducing the 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 5-Spd AT Sport (Natl) Automatic, a powerful and versatile SUV that is perfect for any adventure! With its impressive 4-wheel drive system and a V6 engine, this RAV4 is built for both on and off-road journeys. The 5-speed automatic transmission provides a smooth and effortless ride, while the spacious interior comfortably seats five passengers. Equipped with modern features such as Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system, this RAV4 has everything you need for a comfortable and connected driving experience. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this reliable and stylish SUV. #Toyota #RAV4 #SUV #Adventure #Reliable #Powerful #Versatile #Effortless #Premium #Bluetooth #Connected #Experience #OwnItNow</p><p> </p>

Red Mile Motors

311 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W1

825-982-1111

VIN JTMBK32V59D000997

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,799 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

