$14,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2009 Toyota RAV4
2009 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,000
+ taxes & licensing
195,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9560143
- VIN: 2T3BF33VX9W001651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,100 KM
Vehicle Description
It has active status and ZERO rust or damage.
This beautiful RAV4 came from Vancouver BC and just passed the out province inspection with no issues.
It has brand new brake pads and rotors all around.
Everything works great and as it should.
No oil leaks, no electrical issues and no suspension noise.
The car drives like a dream.
Comes with ONE YEAR WARRANTY.
Financing & Trade-In options available.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car Clinic
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8