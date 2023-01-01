Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota RAV4

195,100 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1674952764
  2. 1674952764
  3. 1674952764
  4. 1674952764
  5. 1674952764
  6. 1674952764
  7. 1674952764
  8. 1674952764
  9. 1674952764
  10. 1674952764
  11. 1674952764
  12. 1674952764
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

195,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9560143
  • VIN: 2T3BF33VX9W001651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean 2009 Toyota RAV4 ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 
It has active status and ZERO rust or damage.

This beautiful RAV4 came from Vancouver BC and just passed the out province inspection with no issues.
It has brand new brake pads and rotors all around.
Everything works great and as it should.

No oil leaks, no electrical issues and no suspension noise. 
The car drives like a dream. 
 Comes with ONE YEAR WARRANTY. 
 Financing & Trade-In options available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Clinic

2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 90,250 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 195,100 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 256,500 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory