2009 Toyota Tacoma

159,682 KM

Details Description

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Doublecab V6

2009 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Doublecab V6

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

159,682KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10139082
  • Stock #: 10472A
  • VIN: 5TELU42N19Z658019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,682 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,682 kms. Stock number 10472A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

