2009 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Doublecab V6
159,682KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10139082
- Stock #: 10472A
- VIN: 5TELU42N19Z658019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,682 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2009 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 159,682 kms. Stock number 10472A is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
